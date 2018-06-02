First pro title for Spooner

Billy Spooner is hungry for more success after winning his first professional tournament.

The golfer carded a fantastic -15 from his three rounds at Harleyford Golf Club to claim the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Matchroom Sports Championship title and £10,000 winner’s cheque on Friday.

And the former world junior champion - who shot a course record -8 on day two - hopes more victories will follow.

“I’ve been up there a few times the past couple of years, but I haven’t got the job done,” said the 20-year-old.

“But I’ve proven to myself that I can win tournaments now and, moving forward, I hope that means there won’t be any nerves in the future.”

Despite superb rounds of 69, 64 and 68 on the par 72 course, Spooner had to keep his cool to ensure he topped the leaderboard.

Fellow Englishman James Scade finished just one shot behind, ensuring Spooner had to be at his best until the final ball was sunk.

“The good thing was that I had to play really well to win it,” he added.

“The lad with me started like a train and we were both five-under after 11 holes.

“I had to hit a birdie on the 17th and par the last. I wasn’t just plodding about.

“It felt brilliant to get the trophy. It didn’t sink in straight away, but it was a good feeling as my mum and dad were there to see me do it.”

While Spooner is plotting more tournament wins and hoping for success at European Tour qualifying school later this year, he won’t be blowing his prize money any time soon.

“That’s going in the pot,” he said.

“I’ll save that and put it towards my golf when I need it.”

Spooner’s course record was beaten a day later by Irishman Brian Casey, who went round in 63 shots, but by then the Boston West Golfer’s focus was purely on the tournament win.

Fellow Boston golfers Dave Coupland and Jordan Wrisdale were also in action in Buckinghamshire.

Coupland shot rounds of 71, 65 and 71 - including six birdies and an eagle in round two - to finish tied-10th and scoop £800.

Wrisdale claimed £332.50 after finishing joint-43rd on -4 following rounds of 69, 73 and 70.