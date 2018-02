Richard Kinning made the most of the fish being on the feed to win the Sunday Open at Westwood Lakes.

On Falcon Lake he fished pellets across in a foot of water to catch a mixed bag of stockie carp and F1s to weigh 66lb 12oz from peg 39.

In second was Mark Afford, using the same tactics on peg seven.

Results: 1 Richard Kinning (Westwood Lakes) peg 39, 66lb 12oz; 2 Mark Afford (Westwood Lakes) peg 7, 53lb 8oz; 3 Mick Stamp (Preston/Sonu Baits) peg 22, 50lb 10oz.