Fitter’s Jubilee joy

Craig Fitter won the Boston Snoker League’s annual Jubilee Cup competition.

The competition, sponsored by RAC Roofing and Cladding, took place at Boston Snooker Centre on Sunday.

Fitter, pictured, turned on the style and didn’t didn’t lose a frame all day as he won this year’s event.

The Boston Snooker League, with new principle sponsors Acorn Taxis, is seeing its first round of matches played this week.

There will be four divisions with teams playing out of six clubs in Boston, Kirton and Donington, with players travelling from a 30 mile radius of Boston to play.