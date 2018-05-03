Five-star showing from tennis club

Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s Firsts began their Regional Team Tennis Midlands Division campaign with a 5-1 win against Louth.

The first match of the season was postponed due to rain, but while Sunday’s weather conditions were cold, they were dry enough for the fixture to be played.

The team of Will Mason, Marcus Witt, Matthew Gedney and Edward Fowler played some very good tennis in some closely-contested singles rubbers, but the Boston team won all of the first-round encounters before sharing the doubles.

The Ladies’ Firsts, also competing in the regional division, have yet to find a lucky streak.

Away at Burton Waters the previous weekend, the team of Victoria Beardsley, Lucy Hull, Siobahnn O’Neill and Emma Mastin were level 2-2 after the singles, but lost both doubles in a third-set tie-break.

On Sunday the team of Victoria Beardsley, Lucy Hull, Danielle Frankish and Emily Hawkesworth were away at Woodlands Tennis Club, again level after the singles and again missing out in two third-set tie-breaks in the doubles.

The Ladies’ Seconds were away at St James in the first division of the Lincolnshire Team Tennis section.

Rachel Atkinson, Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney and Claire Smith won both doubles, after splitting the singles, for a 4-2 success.

The 16 and under boys won 5-1 in the Lincolnshire Team Tennis competition away at Burton Waters.

The team was William Cheer, Seth Briggs-Williams, William Cutforth and Max Jones.

The girls’ 16 and unders – Alice Gamman, Lois Boothby, Louise Sharp and Serena Morrow - lost 1-5 to Grantham.

Boston’s mini red B team competed successfully in the their first match of the 2018 campaign, succeeding 12-4 against Grantham 3.

The team was Matilda Buck, Ben Morris, Sergio Caminero and Millie Robinson-Tait.