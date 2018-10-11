Focus turns to the Autumn League

Boston Tennis Club’s girls’ under 12s team beat Grantham in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Autumn League.

Emily Stukins and Poppy Gibbons won overall by winning two singles and the doubles against their opponents.

It was a very long two-hour doubles game.

Also in the Autumn League, the 14 and under boys lost 1-9 to a strong Deeping team in an away fixture.

The team was Devon Morgan, Paul Aranin and Jacob Felipes.

The boys’ 16 and under team had a 9-1 win over Horncastle.

The team was William Cheer, Seth Briggs-Williams, Hayden Bingham and Thomas Piggins.

In the Lindum Lincolnshire Mini Leagues, Boston A Red team, the eight and unders, lost out to Eastgate.

But they did enjoy a win over St James, Grimsby.

The team was Declan Dodes, Alayna Buswell, Olivia Hilton and Jack May.

The Boston B Red lost out to St James and Grantham B but gained a lot of match experience along the way.

The team was George Skipworth, Louis Clark, Lewis Patchett and Noah Holden.

The ladies’ teams are still completing matches in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League for the summer season.

The first team – Rachel Hawkesworth, Alice Gamman, Danielle Frankish, Emma Mastin and Linda Barrow - faced yet another draw at the end of the second round when they played St James in an away fixture.

Once again the tie-break shoot-out was brought in to play as the third round and Boston lost 6-7.

The fourths and fifths played each other in the last match of the summer.

The fourth team won 4-2.

Playing for the fourths were Norma Hunter, Sarah Grant, Helen Duckett, Sue Dring, Diane Sharp and Jude Green.

Out for the fifths were Lesley Gibbons, Paula Smith, Sabina Karpicka, Jenny Murphy, Carla Slade and Lois Boothby.