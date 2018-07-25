Former Barracudas set for dedication

Familiar faces from Boston speedway will be in attandance at the scene of the former Barracudas stadium this weekend.

A dedication ceremony is being held for the plaque which was placed on the grounds of the town’s Lidl supermarket, formerly the ???????, on Sunday.

Ex-promoters Cyril Crane and Stephen Lambert, team manager Graham Brown and riders Ian Turner, Vic Cross, Carl Glover, David Gagen, Pete Framingham, Geoff Carnell, Simon Lambert, Steve Lomas, Dennis Mallett, Rob Hollingworth, Paul Clarke, Mike Holding, Wayne Dungworth, Andy Fisher, Rob Mouncer and Mick Spinks are among those expected to be in attendance.

Bike displays will be set up by Mickie Simpson and Simon Lambert.

Everyone is welcome to attend and fans are requested to wear Cudas souvenirs, colours and badges.

People are asked to arrive by 10am and there will be a drinks and chat event at Kirton Leisure Centre afterwards.