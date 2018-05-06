Fortescue and Nicks claim league titles

The Coningsby and District Darts League held their Winter League presentation night.

The Fortescue Arms and Old Nicks C endede the season as champions of their divisions.

Roll of honour: Division One - winners Fortescue Arms, Tattershall; runners-up Crown A, Horncastle; Division Two - winners Old Nicks C, Horncastle; runners-up Red Lion, Revesby; Division One Knockout Cup - winners Black Swan, Coningsby; runners-up Crown A, Horncastle; Division Two Knockout Cup - winners Old Nicks C, Horncastle; runners-up Old Nicks A, Horncastle; Threes Winners - Fortescue Arms, Tattershall; runners-up The Ship Inn A, Billinghay; Mixed Pairs - winners Daryl Leonardi and Becky Brouse; runners-up Ian Kirk and Sandra Bevan; Pairs - winners Ian Kirk and Terry Bevan; runners-up John Lowe and Matt Gilmartin; Singles - winner Tom Atkinson; runner-up Billy Campbell; Most 180s: Division One - Craig Johnson (five); Division Two - Shane Pridmore (three); Most 140s Division One - Tom Atkinson (28); Division Two - Shane Pridmore (nine); Highest Finish: Division One - Malc Hare (140); Division Two - Steve Sanderson (128).