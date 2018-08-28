Four-some! Attwater loft claims another win

Now it is four! Ted Attwater won his fourth successive young bird race with Boston and District Flying Club on Saturday with a mile-a-minute plus performance over 130 miles from Sedgefield.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1779 yards per minute, 2 Spooner and Frost 1750, 3 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1737, 4 C. Collins and Son 1732, 5 L.R. Manning 1704.884, 6 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1704.536, 7 L.R. Manning 1701, 8 and 9 C Collins and Son 1673 and 1653, 10 L.R. Manning 1651, 11 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1630, 12 Spooner and Frost 1618.

The man of the moment in Swineshead and District RPC is Frank Corby, who took the first three places from Sedgefield and also claimed his fourth successive win.

Results: 1, 2 and 3 Frank Corby 1731, 1692 and 1690.535, 4, 5 and 6 Craig Pearson 1690.379, 1494 and 1361.

Carl Upsall and grandson Reece dominated Boston Central RPC’s race from Whitby.

Results: 1,2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1221.721, 1221.459 and 1220, 4 K. Ward 1200, 5, 6, 7 and 8 Upsall and Grandson 1191.175, 1191.050, 1183 and 1182, 9 and 10 K. Ward 1169.608 and 1169.130, 11 and 12 R. Brocklesby 1160 and 1159.