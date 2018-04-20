Foursomes success for Barbara, Ann

Boston Golf Club’s Ann Hodgson and Barbara Unwin booked their place in round three of the Daily Mail Foursomes knockout competition.

They hosted a pair from Woodhall Spa GC, winning 5&4 to progress.

Rain has hampered much of the planned action for the ladies’ section at Boston GC.

However, members did take the chance to try their hand at bridge instead.

A fundraising event was held for the Alzheimer’s Society, this year’s Captains’ Charity, organised by Ruth Street.

A total of 48 players helped raise £458.80.

The first Prize was won by Janet Sharman and Katy Lishman, scoring 4,490 plus points.