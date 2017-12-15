Fowl play as Ann wins the Turkey Trot

Boston Golf Club’s Winter League series saw Gary Frost and John Kadzionis come out on top.

In the bogey golf better ball they finished on +8.

Results: 1 G. Frost & J. Kadzionis +8, 2 R. Whitley & N. Timby +7, 3 T. Dawson & A. Dawson +7, 4 T. West & C. Runnals +6.

Twenty ladies entered the Christmas Turkey Trot stableford competition at Boston Golf Club.

Over 10 holes, Ann Gullick scored 25 to win the voucher.

Joan Young was second on 19 points, with Barbara Unwin a close third with 18 points.

Pictured are Lady Captain Janet Read and Ann Gullick.