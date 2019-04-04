Fran and Yvonne win it on the 19th

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s Section have been in the thick of the action.

Last Wednesday the ladies played a stableford Shambles with Pam Hyde, Lynn Worthington and Jane Marriott winning with 79 points.

The runners-up with 78 points were Jean Markham, Jacquie Short and Ann Gullick.

The nine-hole competition was won by Margaret Hardy, Gill Reynolds and Kathy Stanley.

Also on Wednesday, the final of the Kathleen Bradley Winter Knockout was held.

It was all square on the 18th hole before Fran Grant and Yvonne Shaffarczyk won the cup on the 19th, beating Hilary Calvert and Anne Wallhead in a match which could have gone either way.

Last Tuesday the Senior section joined forces with the Ladies and held a Texas scramble.

The winning team were Dave Harness, Peter Barton, Kath Yates and Anne Wallhead with Gerald Clare, Fred Calvert, Pam Clare and Ruth Simpson the runners-up.

A charity Bridge Day was also held for the Salvation Army, the Lady Captains’ Charity for the year.

A total of £431 was raised on the day from entrance fees and a raffle.

Sunday’s Gents’s Pairs was won by T. Emberton and J. Lavery with 44 points.

In second were T. Reay and M. McPhail on 43 points, beating P. Kelly and Z. Wrisdale on countback.

Pictured are Fran Grant and Yvonne Shaffarczyk with Lady Captain Pam Clare.