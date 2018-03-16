Frankowski retains his March Medal

After the recent bad weather it was good to get back to competition golf again for the Boston West seniors.

With the course being closed for a week due to the snow, there was a smaller-than-normal turnout for the March medal, and it was chairman Andy Frankowski who was the winner.

He must like the early part of the season as he also won the 2017 March medal too.

Playing good consistent golf in difficult conditions, Andy came in with a nett score of 73, with Brian Curtis second with 74 and Graham Squires third 75.

The nearest the pin competitions were won by Simon Cooper on hole eight, and Royce Twigg on the 17th.

The inter-club matches start tomorrow (Thursday), with a home match against Spalding.