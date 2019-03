Boston West GC Seniors held their first Monthly Medal of the year, and it was once again Andy Frankowski who won it with a very good score of nett 73.

Andy is making a bit of a habit of this, and has won the first medal of the year for the last three years running.

Second was John Wade with 74 and third Errol Appleby with 76.

The nearest the pins were both won by Graham Goor, who received two bottles of wine, winning the eighth with a shot just 11ft from the pin, and on the 16th in two.