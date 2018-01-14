Free bowls taster day

Boston Indoor Bowling Club are hosting a free open morning for anyone who would like to learn more about the sport or the club.

It will be held on Saturday, January 20, at their Rosebery Avenue venue, from 10am-noon.

The club are always looking for new members and lapsed players and novices, aged eight and above, alike are invited.

Shoes and bowls will be available to borrow on the day, while qualified coaches will be available to offer help. For further information contact Tanya on 01205 363156 or visit www.bostonindoorbowlingclub.co.uk