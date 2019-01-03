Free taster day at indoor bowls club

Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting a free open morning on Saturday, January 12, for anyone keen to take up a new sport in 2019.

The event hopes to welcome absolute beginners and lapsed players alike to the Rosebery Avenue centre.

The rinks will be open from 10am-1pm.

Anyone aged eight and above is welcome to try out the sport.

Shoes and bowls will be available to borrow on the day while qualified coaches will be available to guide you, all free of charge.

For further information contact Tanya on 01205 363156 or visit www.bostonindoorbowlingclub.co.uk