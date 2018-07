Boston Tennis Club will be holding a free open day at their Sleaford Road centre on Saturday.

The event runs between 2pm and 4pm.

Anyone interested aged four upwards is welcome to turn up (in sportswear) as all equipment is provided and there are indoor courts if the weather is unkind.

For details call Boston Tennis Club on 01205 368376 or visit www.bostontennis.co.uk

There will be club membership offers on the day and all coaches are LTA Licensed and DBS checked.