Free tennis taster sessions for kids

This weekend sees the start of the popular year one and reception mini tennis taster scheme at Boston Tennis Club.

Children in these school years are invited to have four free group coaching lessons in Boston Tennis Club’s Indoor Tennis Centre.

Full details and how to register can be found online at www.bostontennis.co.uk.

This year children in years two and three also have the opportunity to take part in Tennis for Kids.

This is a Lawn Tennis Association initiative whereby when the player is signed and paid up for the course the LTA send a player a racket, balls and a T-shirt.