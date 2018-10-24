Friendly rivalry is spurring trio on

Jordan Wrisdale, Billy Spooner and Dave Coupland may all be loooking to outdo one another on the course as the PGA EuroPro Tour reaches its conclusion this week, but the trio admit that their friendly rivalry is bringing the best out of one another.

The three-day Desert Springs and Andalusian Tourism Tour Championships begin today in Spain, on the Indiana Course.

Jordan Wrisdale.

All three Boston golfers can look back on a superb season, each claiming championship victories and all three sat in the Order of Merit’s top six.

“It’s good that three Boston lads are all doing so well this year,” said Spooner, who has already earned promotion to the Challenge Tour next year.

“We’ve all known each other since we were young and we’ve all grown up playing around each other.

“We all get on and want to help each other and hope each other does well.”

Dave Coupland.

Wrisdale is hoping to also secure promotion to the Challenge Tour, but must move up one place, to fifth to do so.

And he hopes that competitiveness and camaraderie the three Boston golfers have can help him climb the Order of Merit.

“We work off each other a little bit,” he told The Standard.

“If I’ve got a problem with something I feel I can always go to one of them and get some help or a little bit of feedback.

“And when you see them do well it spurs you on as well.

“We’ve played together for a long time so If you see one of them doing well you know you can do well and it keeps you going.”

Coupland sits second in the Order of Merit and a good finale could see him claim the coveted top spot.

While he is longer in the tooth than his two Boston rivals, he hopes his years of experience can rub off.

He said: “If there is any competitiveness then it’s probably between those two as they’re a similar age. I’m 10 years or so older, so they’re more like little brothers.

“I’ve got that bit more experience, so if there is anything I can do to help them out I’ll try to.

“We all like to win but you get a real buzz from watching the other Boston lads doing well and winning.

“If one of us is doing well and it spurs the others on then its a good thing.”

The Tour Championships begin today, with the third and final round held on Friday.

Next week the Boston trio will turn their attention to round two of the European Tour Qualifying School.