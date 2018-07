Friskney bowlers Peter Ord and Mike Walton finished third at the East Lindsey District Four Wood Pairs competition.

Held at Jubilee Park, Woodhall Spa, the finals attracted a total of 64 players.

The winners were Jock Mitchell and Waylon Clarke from Ruskington and the runners-up were Pete and Angie Brown of the host club. Peter and Walton receive their prizes from Bernie Buck (right).