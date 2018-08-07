From Las Vegas to the East Midlands Box Cup! Boxer Pogson strikes gold after world title fight experience

Thomas Pogson has retained his East Midlands Box Cup title... just days after gaining valuable world title fight experience.

Pogson defeated familiar foe Sheriff Mousa to win gold in Grantham last Sunday, claiming victory on a split decision.

But the 21-year-old was still feeling jet-lagged from his trip to Las Vegas, where he was accompanying cousin Callum Johnson, who was in stablemate Liam Smith’s corner for his WBO light middleweight battle against Mexican Jaime Munguia.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Pogson.

“Just watching Liam Smith and how he prepared for the fight, you pick up so much.

“We also got to visit the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) training centre. That was something else.”

But after a delayed flight, Pogson returned to England with little time to recuperate before action at the Box Cup.

“My coaches were trying to get me warmed up and I was sat in the corner yawning, it wasn’t ideal,” added Pogson, who trains at Imps Boxing Centre.

Last year he had to fight three times in as many days, but with entries down in the heavyweight division, he was put straight into the final to meet England boxer Mousa, who he has previously beaten.

Pogson is sponsored by Freshtime, 100% Gym, Keep Warm Hardwood Logs, Sublimity Bathrooms & Tiles, H. Dawson & Sons Butchers, Powder Coating Genetics and Elite Auto Refinishing.