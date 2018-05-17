Frost and Price claim Maple win

A beautiful sunny afternoon brought out 18 pairs for a betterball mixed competition at Boston Golf Club.

The Maple Trophies were won by Gary Frost and Katie Price with 43 stableford points.

Some of the past Lady Captains.

Malcolm and Pam Hyde were second on 39 points, with Ian Taylor and Ruth Simpson third on 38 points. Martin and Yvonne Schaffarcyzk needed countback to claim fourth, finishing on 35 points.

Only a small field of players set out in the Coronation Foursomes, a competition set up in 1953 to commemorate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth.

The format of alternative shots is no longer as popular these days, six pairs taking part. However, the winning pair from each club goes on to the regional final.

The winning pair to represent Boston will be Pam Hyde and Chris Sherriff, Lady Captain Janet Read and Past Captain Kath Yates the runners-up.

The Past Lady Captains held their annual luncheon with 30 Past Captains in attendance.