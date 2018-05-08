G&S’ Fisher finally sees the light

The two G&S Racing Kawasaki riders travelled to Oulton Park in Cheshire for round three of their respective championships over the Bank Holiday weekend - where Tom Fisher rode to a strong 27th place in the Superstock 1000 class while Milo Ward was unlucky to crash heavily in the Superstock 600 race, and had to sit out the weekend after being declared unfit to race.

Fisher had been struggling with an ongoing problem with his big Kawasaki but finally this weekend there was a light at the end of the tunnel and the problem appears to have been dispersed.

With a huge contingent of 47 riders all chasing a place on the 40 strong grid Fisher was able to secure a place on row 12 for the race start.

But as the race got underway Ben Luxton crashed just ahead of him and he had to take evasive action to avoid the collision and ended up dead last on the first lap.

He got his head down and began to pick off the riders ahead moving through to 36th place on lap two.

He moved up a couple of places on lap four and again on lap five before passing Jamie Tibble on lap six to take up 31st place.

As the race wore on he continued to pick up places to eventually cross the finish line in 27th place.

A fine effort from the determined rider who was able to move through from 40th to gain 13 places in the highly-competitive class.

Meanwhile, Ward was running at the front of the field in the stock 600 class in free practice one and was again running first in the second session when he was unlucky to crash at Britten’s.

He had a huge highside and the bike landed on top of him.

He felt ok apart from a few aches and pains but later in the day became disorientated and was taken to the medical centre.

He was transferred to hospital for further tests which confirmed he had severe concussion plus ligament damage to his arm and a broken thumb and nose.

He was ruled out of racing for the next 10 days and so sat it out in the paddock for the rest of the weekend.

The next round is at Donington Park on May 27, when both classes will be racing as part of the support package to the World Superbike round at the Leicestershire circuit.