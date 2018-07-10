G&S pair claim Knockhill top-10s

Superstock 600 riders Milo Ward and Ben Luxton claimed top-10 finishes for Wyberton-based G&S Kawasaki Racing at Knockhill on Sunday.

Stock 1000 rider Tom Fisher was absent because of a family wedding, but his two teammates made up for his absence at the Scottish circuit.

Ward was running well at the notoriously difficult circuit and completed his qualifying in eighth position to begin the 22-lap race from a third row grid position.

He was pushed back to 10th on the opening lap and maintained his position in a large group of riders until the course car came onto the track to allow for the retrieval of two riders and machines that crashed ahead of him.

When the car left the circuit on lap 10 Ward was in eighth place and took his time to find a space on the twisty circuit to make a pass on Caolan Irwin, which he executed on lap 15.

One lap later he passed Aaron Clifford but his progress was short lived as Clifford fought back and regained the position one lap later.

But on the final lap Ward was able to make a pass on Aaron Clarke to elevate himself up to sixth place on the run to the chequered flag to collect a further 10 championship points and move up to seventh place in the rider standings on 48 points.

Luxton started his campaign from the fourth row of the grid but was pushed back to 16th on the opening lap in the rush to the first corner.

off the riders ahead, making up two places on lap two and then benefitting from the demise of the two riders whose crash brought out the course car on lap seven.

Luxton remained in 12th position for a further three laps before overtaking Mark Clayton on lap 13.

He then moved up into 10th place after passing Josh Wood on lap 15.

He then remained in 10th place through the final seven laps to secure a strong top-10 result and six championship points.

He moves up into joint 19th place in the standings on 15 points after just two races.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “Both Ben and Milo did the team proud at Knockhill. “

The next round is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of July 20-22 when the team will be back up to full strength and all three riders will be seeking some top results.