G&S ready for race curtain raiser

Wyberton’s G&S Racing Kawasaki team are fully prepared for the new season which begins at Donington Park over Easter.

The new line-up sees Tom Fisher compete in the Superstock 1000 and new rider Milo Ward taking part in the Superstock 600 class.

Ward completed the 2017 season in 11th place and graced the podium with a fine third place at Oulton Park in the penultimate round last September.

The 20-year-old student is hoping to replicate that performance for G&S Racing Kawasaki this year.

Fisher is anticipating a strong showing at Donington Park.

Superstock 1000: Saturday - free practice one 12.55pm, free practice two 5.15pm; Sunday -

qualifying 9.35am, races one and two (2x16 laps) 1.30pm; Monday - warm-up 9.52am, race three (16 laps) 2.55pm.

Superstock 600: Saturday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 1.55pm; Sunday - qualifying 9am; Monday - warm-up 9.15am, 14-lap race 10.30am.