G&S record best-ever result as Ward impresses at Donington Park

Milo Ward brought the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team its best-ever result at a soggy Donington Park on Sunday when he recorded a fantastic fifth place in the opening round of the 2018 National Superstock 600 championship.

Tom Fisher was unfortunate for his big Kawasaki to suffer a catastrophic gear box failure in Saturday’s free practice and was forced to retire from the meeting.

Ward qualified in fourth place for his Stock 600 race, which had been brought forward from Monday to Sunday afternoon because of worsening weather conditions.

It was dry on Sunday but bitterly cold with a brisk easterly wind and, as the lights went out, Ward settled into sixth place on the opening lap.

By lap four he was up to fourth and remained in that position throughout the 12 laps.

Aaron Clifford was closing him down fast on the final lap, and when the pair caught up with a back marker Clifford managed to get ahead and on the chase to the flag snatched fourth place from Ward with just 800ths of a second separating the pair.

Ward said: “I am pleased with that but a little disappointed I didn’t hold onto my fourth place.

“We had a good race and it was unfortunate that we caught the back marker at that place on the track.

“But fifth is a great start to the season for both myself and the team.

“I can’t wait to get to Brands Hatch to build on this result.”

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “I am over the moon with Milo’s result of fifth which is our best result in the class.

“As for Tom, well what can I say? Nothing could have foreseen the failure of this major component which I have never known to happen ever before.”

The next round is at Brands Hatch on the short and technical Indy circuit on April 15.