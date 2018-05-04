G&S riders are looking for race points

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team are preparing for May Day Bank Holiday weekend action at Oulton Park.

Superstock 1000 rider Tom Fisher and Milo Ward, who competed in the Superstock 600, will be in action in Cheshire, looking to pick up points.

Fisher has not had the best start to his championship challenge, but with the big Kawasaki now back up and running he should be in the mix for a points finish this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ward is proving to be a strong contender in the Stock 600 class.

But for a slip off the bike at Brands Hatch, he was looking at a podium finish to his race.

Ward was at Oulton Park last week for the official British Superbike test day.

There he was the fastest rider overall in his class, hoping that bodes well for the Wyberton-based team this weekend.

Both riders just have the one race to contest this weekend.

Although the Stock 1000 class usually has two races, there is a time restriction on the Sunday which has caused officials to curtail track action somewhat.

The timetable is:

Superstock 1000: Saturday - free practice one 11.30am; free practice two 2.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 2.35pm; Monday - warm-up 9.15am; 18-lap race 10.50am.

Superstock 600: Saturday - free practice one 9am; free practice two 12.55pm; Sunday - qualifying 2pm; Monday - warm-up 9.30am; 14-lap race 12.35pm.