G&S riders in Sunflower Trophy action in Ireland

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders enjoyed some good racing and results when they travelled across the Irish Sea to Bishopscourt for the annual Sunflower Trophy meeting, held on Saturday.

Tom Fisher, whose class is usually the National Superstock 1000 championship, rode in three races, where he finished seventh and eighth in the two Superbike races before going out in the Sunflower Trophy race where he completed the race in a fine ninth position, a fine achievement up against the more powerful Superbikes.

Meanwhile, the two Superstock 600 riders, Milo Ward and Ben Luxton, rode in the two Supersport races where Milo shrugged off the discomfort of his broken thumb to complete the two races in fourth and fifth place before challenging the bigger bikes in the Sunflower Trophy race, where he finished in a respectable 13th position.

Luxton, also running his Stock 600 Kawasaki for the Wyberton-based team, recorded a seventh and eighth place in the two Supersport races and went on to finish just behind his team mate in 15th place in the Sunflower Trophy race.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “We all enjoyed a cracking weekend in Ireland and had great fun without the pressure of trying to win a championship.

“All three riders rode very well and we were all made very welcome by the organisers and the rest of the riders involved.

“We loved our time at Bishopscourt and look forward to being invited back again next year.

“I have to thank all our sponsors and supporters for their help throughout the year and look forward to working with them again next season when we hope to build on the success we achieved in 2018.”