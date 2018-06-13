Garnhams go the distance to claim North Road victory

Local racing pigeon fanciers competed in their longest test so far this season when they were involved with the classic North Road Championship Club race from Perth.

The race distance was 270 miles.

Results:

Boston and District FC: 1 and 2 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1582 and 1580 yards per minute, 3 J. McFadyen 1573, 4 Frost and Spooner 1565, 5 L.R. Manning 1557, 6 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1551, 7 L.R. Manning 1540, 8 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1516, 9 Frost and Spooner 1511, 10 Mr and Mrs E. Attwater 1505, 11 J. McFadyen 1490, 12 L.R. Manning 1489.

Boston Cental RPC: 1 and 2 Upsall and Grandson 1525 and 1521, 3 K. Ward 1511, 4 Upsall and Grandson 1510, 6, 7, 8 and 9 Upsall and Grandson 1443, 1421, 1397 and 1396, 10 K. Ward 1345, 11 Upsall and Grandson 1296, 12 K. Ward 1243.

Cliff Edwards topped the Peterborough and District Federation of Homing Societies when he was first in Boston Central RPC from Driffield (73 miles) with the one-year-old bird that had also won from Sedgefield (130 miles) the previous week.

From Sedgfield: 1 G. and C. Edwards 1547 yards per minute, 2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1546.001 (2), 4 and 5 K. Ward 1494 and 1493, 6 Appleby and Daughter 1492, 7, 8, 9 and 10 Upsall and Grandson 1487, 1480, 1442 and 1441, 11 G. and C. Edwards 1436, 12 K. Ward 1427.

From Driffield: 1 G. and C. Edwards 1434, 2 Upsall and Grandson 1433, 3, 4 and 5 Appleby and Dtr 1376, 1375 and 1369, 6 R. Brocklesby 1365, 7 Upsall and Grandson 1358, 8 Appleby and Dtr 1356, 9 G. and C. Edwards 1352, 10 Appleby and Dtr 1326, 11 and 12 G. and C. Edwards 1318 and 1307.

The loft in form in the Boston and District Flying Club was that of the John Hardy and John Burt partnership when they took the first three places in the race from Driffield.

Results: 1, 2 and 3 Hardy and Burt 1413, 1392 and 1390, 4 J. McFadyen 1378, 5 Frost and Spooner 1364, 6 D. Brackenbury 1349, 7 R. Knight and Sons 1341, 8 and 9 D. Brackenbury 1337 and 1336, 10 and 11 J. McFadyen 1331 and 1330, 12 R. Knight and Sons 1324.

George Wheatman led the way as Swineshead and District RPC raced from Whitley Bay.

Results: 1 G. Wheatman 1380, 2 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1363, 3 Frank Corby 1357, 4 and 5 G. Wheatman 1356.782 and 1356.222, 6 Craig Pearson 1345, 7 Frank Corby 1344, 8 and 9 Mr and Mrs Welby 1339 and 1321, 10 Frank Corby 1309, 11 1297, 12 A. Simpson 1176.

