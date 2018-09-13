Gary lines up with Mo at North Run

Boston Community Runners member Gary Beck-Sykes lined up alongside Mo Farah in the Great North Run on Sunday.

Around 43,000 runners competed and, after finishing in two-and-a-half hours, the Boston runner had clearly enjoyed the experience.

Gary at the Great North Run. 7Juk6wwu-3wocEPPaoBO

“There were crowds from start to end, and finishing off the run in time to see the Red Arrows’ display which capped the occasion off perfectly,” he said.

Tanya Knight and Rachel Conway chose the tough New Forest Marathon as their first attempt at the 26-mile distance.

The multi-terrain course offered some of the most scenic views a race can give, both runners recording encouraging times on their debuts with Knight finishing in 4:05.49 and Conway going over the line in 4:37.57.

Fifteen Boston runners took part in the East Coast Classic 10k, hosted by Mablethorpe RC, with Kirton’s Jake Fountain the first club runner back in 44.46.

Jackie Hallett. IUi1NLYM_HeSwzSeZHSd

Nathan Saw was just a minute behind, bagging himself another PB of 46.38.

Andy Butler ran a blinder to cross the line in 46.57, Stephen Cornwell was next back in 51.18 with Dianne Houghton having a fabulous run in 52.35.

Kimberley Pittam wasn’t going to let the back end of a cold stop her running, but carefully paced herself to finish in 53.14.

Graham English had a strong run, crossing the line in 59.10 with Lesley Buswell hot on his heels, getting a new PB of 59.20.

Rachel and Tanya. Cpy6lA51z4zIIheRi4yu

Sharon English had a solid run, finishing just over the hour in 1:00.26 with Sarah Burton a minute behind in 1:01.29.

Jackie Hallett chased for home in 1:04.28 with Nicola Housam seconds behind her in 1:04.38, followed by Carole Page in 1:06.29.

Samantha Cross ran 1:07.17 with Couch to 5K graduates Maria Baker 1:33.19 and Angela Wilson 1:34.00 both getting new personal best times.

At the awards ceremony a cheer went up as Jackie Hallett won the trophy for first Vet 65 Female.

In the 3k fun for the kids, Kimberley’s sons Finley and Jack finished fourth and fifth in 14.58 and 15.35 respectively.