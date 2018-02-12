GB’s top rowers in action on Witham

The cream of the country’s rowers returned to the Witham on Saturday for the third Great Britain assessment.

The 5k time trial, hosted by Boston Rowing Club, is compulsory for all rowers wishing to be considered for World Rowing Championship, World Rowing U23 Championship and FISU team selection in 2018.

GB Rowing trials at Boston Rowing Club. Mens trials. James Johnston and Tom Ford.

The first half of the course had good conditions before a head wind met rowers as they turned the Gowt bend, which also caused the river conditions to swell up.

The W2- was won by Holly Hill (Cambridge University) and Holly Norton (Leander) in 19.21.53, with the W1x won by Vicky Thornley (Leander) in 20.05.02.

Gemma Hall (Wallingford) was fastest in the LW1x in 20.44.94.

There was more success for the Leander club in the M1x, won by Angus Groom (18.54.45), and M2-, won by Adam Neill and Tom Jefferey (18.11.14).

GB Rowing trials at Boston Rowing Club. Mens trials. Mat tarrant and Joshua Bugajski.

The LMx was won by Jamie Copus of Oxford Brookes (19.32.21).

Boston has long been the favoured venue for Team GB, who also held the first round of assessments in the town back in November.

GB Rowing trials at Boston Rowing Club. Mens trials. Alan Sinclair and Moe Sbihi.

GB Rowing trials at Boston Rowing Club. Last few women completing theri trials.