Gedney the top player at indoor tournament

Matthew Gedney made the most of home advantage as he won the Boston Indoor Christmas and New Year Grade 4 Tournament.

He claimed the Open Men’s title at Boston Tennis Club, beating Ethan Lee in the final.

In the Open Ladies’s event, both Emma Mastin and Alice Gamman reached the semi-finals and, although both missed out on a finals position, both played well.

A group of Boston members played in the under 18 boys competition, although it was the visiting players who took the honours in this event. Competing were Hayden Bingham, William Cutforth, Lucas East and William Cheer.

Hayden Bingham and Wiliam Cutforth took part in the under 16 boys.

Isabel Wookey and Lois Boothby were in the under 14 girls’s event and Isabel finished in third place, narrowly missing a final place.

Poppy Gibbons finished third place in the under 12 girls.

The Boston boys were well represented in the under 12 boys’s event with William Pettitt, James Gedney, Jacob Felipes and Noah Freeman all playing.

In the mini tennis events Boston’s Alayna Buswell, Louis Clark, Declan Dodes, Billy Smith, Emily Pye and Neve Gibbons all competed.

The over 35 mens’s event was made up almost entirely of Boston Tennis Club players – Owen Jary, Gary Fitzjohn, Terry Mastin, Phillippe Servonat, Phil Cosgriff, Larry Churchward and James Newton, the latter the deserved winner.

There was also the over 35 mixed tournament, with prizes supplied by Bombay Brasserie, played at Boston Tennis Club on the Saturday following Christmas.

This was won for the first time by Helen Duckett and Phil Cosgriff, with Rob Bonser and Paula Smith the runners up.