Generation game! Chelsea is a national bowls pairs champion - just like her dad and grandfather

Chelsea Tomlin followed in the footsteps of her dad and grandfather as she won a national bowls pairs title on Friday.

The 24-year-old won the women’s pairs with partner Ruby Hill after a dramatic finish.

Jonathan West.

Her dad Martin and grandfather Mick won the men’s indoor pairs title representing Boston 29 years ago, five years before she was born.

Chelsea - a cardiology nurse at Pilgrim Hospital - and Ruby were representing the Spalding club at the nationals, but she also plays in the Boston Indoor Bowls League.

This is not Chelsea’s first honour, she has previously won the national mixed fours title and captained England to the British Under 25 team.

In the final they defeated defending champions Sandy Hazell and Wendy King, from the Swale club in Sittingbourne.

The duo’s prospects looked bleak when Swale led 11-5 after 11 ends.

“We just kept plugging away and it all came right in the end,” said Chelsea.

“We started playing more aggressively, and things went our way in the second half.”

They were still 13-9 adrift with only four ends left to play, but they picked up a treble, a single and a double to lead 15-13 as the last end got underway.

Brilliant play from King set up a lie of two shots for Swale, but Tomlin sent the jack into the open, and drew the winning shot with her very last bowl for a memorable 16-13 victory.

In the men’s two wood singles, Boston IBC’s Jonathan West won his last 16 match against Ben Sharpe of Kingsthorpe 21-15, before losing 21-16 to City of Ely’s Ed Elmore in the quarter-finals.