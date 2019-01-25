Germany test ahead of the Europeans

Callum Newby is preparing to compete in the Taekwondo President’s Cup in Germany.

The young Boston Taekwondo Club member (pictured) will use the competition in Sindelfingen as part of his preparations for this year’s European Championships.

Some of the best sport poomsae competitors from the continent will be in action at the event on February 3, where Callum will compete in the dan under 11 category.

The President’s Cup is solely for competitors under 14 years of age.

Callum has established his place in the Great British poomsae squad and is training hard for this year’s international competitions.

He is pictured competing in December’s British Poomsae Championship.