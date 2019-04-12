Global gathering at Boston Marathon

Runners from across the globe will help to give this year’s Boston Marathon an international feel.

Competitors from China, Canada, Germany and also the other Boston, in the USA, have signed up to take part in Sunday’s extravaganza.

Operations manager Mike Sharp told The Standard he has received entries from a number of different nations as the fourth installment of the event promises to be the best yet.

Club runners and charity fundraisers will be among the 15,00-plus entries taking part in the marathon, half -marathon and fun run this week. The events begin at the Market Place from 9am with the finish line at Boston College.