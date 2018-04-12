Go West! Fightbacks secure golf success

Boston West GC’s Seniors had a great 5-1 victory over Sleaford.

It sounds like an easy win, but it was far from it as there were some great fightbacks from the home golfers.

Graham Squires and Ken Ashworth were four down with six holes to play before halving.

Teammates Stewart Pikett and Terry Coulter were three down with five to play against John Blythe and Kevin Cordukes, fighting back to win 1-0.

Boston West results: Bill Laing & Brian Curtis won 5/4; Graham Squires & Ken Ashforth halved; Andy Frankowski & Graham Goor won 2 up; Phil Thomas & Simon Cooper halved; Stewart Pikett & Terry Cooper won 1 up; John Baker & Keith Boothby won 1 up.

The Boston West Seniors’ Open will be take place on Thursday, June 28.

Entry of £60 per pair includes coffee, bacon bap and a two-course meal.

For details contact Phil Thomas on 01406 371747 or email thomtrans@btinternet.com