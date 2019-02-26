‘Gobsmacked’ by Tug of war award

Mick Grimston admitted he was ‘gobsmacked’ after being awarded the Tug of War Award of Merit.

Mick and his wife Heather were handed the England Tug Of War Association’s highest accolade for their years of dedication to the sport.

“I got a call out of the blue saying they wanted to present the award at the AGM,” said Mick, 71, after collecting his medal at the event in Cannock, Staffordshire.

“To be honest, I was gobsmacked. I didn’t expect it at all.”

Retired builder Mick first got the tug of war bug competing for local Boston pub teams with friends, going on to become a World, European and National champion.

He also went on to represent England and club sides Lincoln and Congleton.

Throughout his pulling career, Mick was once identified as the best number one in the world by the Spanish, and used as the example of how their team members should take on that role.

In recent years Mick has qualified to become a Grade One official, giving something back to the sport.

This year he will be casting his eye over competitors at the national Championships in Carlisle, the British and Irish Championships in Northern Ireland and the Europeans, held in the Republic of Ireland.

Heather shared the award for her continual fundraising efforts over the years.