Gold and bronze for Newby in Harrogate

Callum Newby received a gold and a bronze medal when competing at the third Harrogate Taekwondo Open.

The youngster competes in the dan grade under 11 category.

The event was established by Master Kambiz Ali, the Mayor of Harrogate, in 2016 and is one of the most popular events in the north of England for Sport Poomsae.

Newby (pictured) trains with the Great Britain poomsae coaches as well as with Master Alan Steeper of Boston Taekwondo.

This was the first time Callum has double medalled as a black belt.