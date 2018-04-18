Gold medals for swimmers Connor, Joseph and Rico

Two Boston Swimming Club members struck gold when competing at the Scottish age group National Championships.

Rico Bringeman and Joseph Vickers both stood out in the boys’ 13 and under age group.

Connor Boyfield.

Rico was first in the 400m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle and 400m individual medley, adding silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 200m butterfly.

Joseph claimed his gold in the 200m backstroke.

He added silvers in the 100m backstroke and 1,500 freestyle to his tally, also placing fourth in the 200m butterfly.

Teammate Kieva Clegg swam in the 17/18 age group and reached three finals.

She finished fifth in the 400m individual medley, sixth in the 200m butterfly and seventh in the 200m breaststroke.

“It was a very proud week for Boston Swimming Club,” said coach Ian Wells.

“I was very proud of the boys finishing one-two in the 1,500m freestyle and 50 seconds ahead of the third-place swimmer.”

Boston ASC’s para swimmer Connor Boyfield competed in the Midlands Championships at Sheffield’s Pond’s Forge - dominating his category this weekend.

Connor - nicknamed the Fenside Fish - won gold in all six of his races, also chalking up five personal best times.

He recorded PBs in the 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 100m fly, 200m individual medley and 400m freestyle.

He also struck gold in the 100m backstroke.