Gold Tops begin 2019 with personal bests

The majority of the competitors at the first match in the Boston and District Athletic Club Junior Sportshall Athletics series of 2019 produced at least one personal best performance.

Less well attended than the three monthly events held in 2018, the match still gave the contestants at the B-Hive real scope to lay down a positive marker for 2019 on Saturday.

The young athletes produced some really good performances in both track and field events, and with a number of them included in the Lincolnshire Sportshall Athletics team for the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Championships at Grantham in March, they gained valuable experience.

At under 13 level, Louise Hirst (Sleaford Striders) won all but one of the seven individual events.

The most impressive results on the day were Louise’s Speed Bounce performance of 64, the 16 laps achieved at the end of the four-minute challenge and the clearance of 6.04m in standing triple jump.

For the host club, Megan Reid won the standing long jump with a leap measuring 2.00m and also recorded 7.2 secs in the hi-stepper challenge.

In second place in the standing triple jump Megan pushed her PB for the three phases of the horizontal jump to 5.67m, edging ever closer to the six metre barrier.

She also recorded 23.2 secs for the two-laps and completed 13 in the four-minute challenge.

Maddie Cody (Sleaford Striders ) finished runner-up in the shot with a putt of 5.82m.

Eleanor Lyddiatt finished first in seven of the nine under 11 age group events on the programme, opening with a win in the two lap race, recording 23.6secs, and subsequently completing the hi-stepper challenge in 7.2 secs.

In the balance test Lydia claimed a clear victory, achieving a time of 23 secs, also clearing 1.85m in the standing long jump and 5.06m in the standing triple jump.

She then secured a total of 50 within the 30 second duration of the speed bounce.

Jack Clark-Atkins won the chest push, throwing a distance of 5.50m, and completed a total of 14 laps in the four-minute challenge to secure another victory.

Jack also impressed in the hi-stepper, recording 7.3secs, the standing long jump, leaping 1.80m, and the two laps, clocking 24.2 secs.

In the same age group, Issy Reid finished second in both the shot, with a putt of 3.67m, and the standing triple jump, with a leap measuring 4.86m.

Two young Gold Tops shared the spoils at under nine level.

Mia Clark-Atkins won the two lap race in 29.2 secs, the standing triple jump with 3.48m, the chest push with a distance of 3.00m and finished joint first in both the vertical jump, with a leap of 25cm, and the standing long jump, with a clearance of 1.20m.

Erin Norton was first in the balance test, recording 10 secs, the speed bounce, achieving 25 bounces, the hi-stepper, in a time of 9.4 secs, and also shared first place with Mia in the standing long jump (1.20m) and the vertical jump (25cm).