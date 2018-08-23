Gold Tops brave the Grimsby conditions

Ewan Hourihan.

Undeterred by the threatening dark clouds and the breezy conditions, the Gold Tops produced some notable performances.

In the under 17 men’s age group, Kian Ripley created two new personal bests.

On the track Kian recorded 12.0 secs in the 100m and then cleared 10.16m in the triple jump for two new PBs.

At under 13 girls’ level, Georgia Ward clocked 17.0 secs in the 70m hurdles and then achieved 5.76m in shot and cleared 2.37m in long jump.

Four BADAC under 11 representatives featured at King George V Stadium.

In the girls’ events, Ronnie Grey ran the 80m sprint in 13.0 secs, covered the distance well the in 150m and leapt 3.11m in long jump.

Ewan Hourihan cleared 3.07m in the boys’ long jump, threw the cricket ball over 18.00m and ran the lap-and-a-half of the track in 2 mins 21.3 secs for the 600m.

Hayden Quantrill achieved a best throw of 23.57m, with the cricket ball, cleared 3.01m in long jump and recorded 13.4 secs in the 80m race.

In the same three events, Jack Clark-Atkins threw the ball 27.86m, cleared 3.28m in long jump and crossed the finish line at the end of the 80m sprint in 13.7 secs.

Two under nine athletes took part. Devan Quantrill clocked 14.7 secs for the 80m, showed a good turn of speed over 150m and registered a best leap of 2.70m in the boys’ long jump. In the girls’ events, Beth Hourihan recorded 17.4 secs for 80m, 11.58m in rounders ball throw and 1.91m in long jump.