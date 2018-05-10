Gold Tops go the distance for success in North of England match

Boston and District AC’s senior men and women produced a superb team performance to finish second in the first match in the North of England Division 4EC 2018 Track and Field League Series on Saturday.

Hosting the opening fixture of the season at the Tommy Clay Track, the first North Of England League event for 10 years at the venue, in lovely weather conditions, the Gold Tops were up against representatives from Yorkshire clubs Penistone, Longwood Harriers, Pontefract and Bradford Airedale, as well as more local clubs in the shape of Worksop, Grantham and Newark.

Frances Nuttell.

In the final analysis it was Lincolnshire neighbours Grantham who topped the provisional results table with 394 points and Boston claimed runners-up position with 373, just ahead of Newark (370).

BADAC scored maximum points in two events, placing their runners in first place in both the A and the B competitions.

In the men’s 5,000m, Chris Cope won in 17 mins 14.9 secs and club captain Aidan McClure finished fourth overall (18 mins 33.5 secs), to win the B competition.

It was in the men’s distance events that the Gold Tops reaped a good harvest as Cope and James Roark combined for maximum points in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Cope finished 25 seconds ahead of his nearest, clocking 10 mins 48.4 secs and Roark was fifth overall (12 mins 34.1 secs).

Cope added second-place points in 1,500m (4 mins 28.8 secs) and also finished fourth in both 400m hurdles (67.9 secs) and 800m (2 mins 16.1 secs), as well as fifth in the flat 400m (60.2 secs).

McClure won the B 1,500m, fifth overall in 4 mins 49.2 secs, cleared 1.70m to claim second place in the high jump, threw the 2k discus 18.19m for fifth in the B contest and the hammer 10.18m for sixth in the B event.

Roark opened his day’s competition with a pole vault clearance of 2.60m for second-place points, won the B 110m hurdles (24.2 secs) and finished fourth in the discus with 29.13m.

He was sixth in both the hammer (18.01m) and shot (7.84m).

In the women’s section, Frances Nuttell secured five second places, in the high jump (1.50m), triple jump (8.90m), long jump (4.52m), 100m hurdles (20.1 secs) and 400m hurdles (98.4 secs).

Nuttell added fourth in both javelin (19.08m) and shot (7.82m).

Emma Penson provided sterling support, achieving fourth place in the 400m (98.6 secs), fifth in 100m (19.2 secs) and sixth in 800m (3 mins 42.6 secs), 1,500m (8 mins 0.5 secs), 3,000m (16 mins 10.6 secs) and hammer (11.67m).

She was also seventh in the B shot.

There was excellent support in the men’s category, with Lewis Farrell leaping 4.90m for second position in the B long jump, and finishing seventh in both the A 100m (13.3 secs) and 200m (27.3 secs).

Steven Barnett went over 2.60m in the pole vault to win the B competition, finished second in the B 400m hurdles (76.8 secs) and added a third in the B triple jump (9.22m). and a fifth in the B javelin (21.82m).

He claimed the same position in the B 400m (64.1 secs).

Making his debut, Kian Ripley ran a promising 12.2 secs for third in the B 100m and went over 1.40m in the high jump to secure second-place points in the B contest.

Ollie Tianinen cleared 10.75m in the triple jump to earn fourth-place points in the A event, added a further fourth position in the A 110m hurdles (21.2 secs) and a fifth in the A javelin (28.83m).

Tianinen also finished sixth in the A long jump (5.03m) and fourth in the B shot (7.82m).

The BADAC men’s 4x100m quartet of Farrell, Roark, Tianinen and Barnett recorded 51.2 secs for fifth place.

The Gold Tops’ 4x400m team - Cope, McClure, Barnett and Tianinen finished fourth.