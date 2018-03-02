Gold Tops help the county to fourth

Six young members of Boston and District Athletic Club represented Lincolnshire at the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships at Grantham.

The three boys and three girls were selected to compete for the county in the under 11 age group, against selected team members from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire & Rutland.

In the final analysis both Lincolnshire boys’ and girls’ under 11 teams finished in fourth place.

Eleanor Lyddiatt, Millicent Walker and Jessica Frick competed in events in the under 11 girls’ championship.

In her allocated field event Eleanor finished joint-third in the soft javelin competition, throwing a distance of 12m.

As a member of the Lincsrelay team which finished second in the Grand Prix Race in 1 min 03.8 secs and also the quartet which claimed third position in the obstacle relay in 1 min 23.8 secs, Eleanor made a considerable contribution to the team’s 447 points total.

Millicent cleared 1.92m for seventh place in the standing long jump and achieved a score of 51 in the speed bounce to claim joint-eighth place.

Millicent was also included in the county over and under relay team which finished in second position, recording 1 min 11.0 secs.

Jessica competed in the hi stepper race and was a member of the Lincs Grand Prix team which was in runner-up position.

Ewan Hourihan, Jack Clark-Atkins and Hayden Quantrill were members of the Lincs under 11 boys’ team.

In individual events, Ewan was eighth in the target throw and ninth in the standing long jump with a clearance measuring 1.78m.

Ewan’s team competitions were as a member of the 1+1 relay team which was fourth in 27 secs and the Grand Prix, with the quartet finishing in another fourth position, clocking 1 min 05.8secs.

Jack was in the hurdles relay team which finished fourth, added 10th place points in speed bounce, achieving a score of 45, and cleared 4.33m in 11th place in standing triple jump.

Hayden also represented the county in the hurdles relay.

The team recorded 1 min 05.5 secs for fourth position.

In individual competitions he claimed 10th place in the ball throw and 11th in standing long jump, recording a leap of 1.66m.