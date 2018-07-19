Gold Tops set sights on league promotion

Boston and District Athletic Club’s senior and under 17 team have maintained second place in their division of the North of England Track and Field League after the third match in the series.

It was another good team effort at Wakefield which earned the Gold Tops second position on the day, keeping them in the second promotion place with just one match to go.

BADAC sit seven league points behind Grantham on eight, and ahead of Longwood Harriers (Bradford), who have six points, Penistone on five and Pontefract on four.

Sprinters Kian Ripley (12.6 secs and 28.5 secs) and Steven Barnett (13.3 secs and 26.6 secs) claimed fourth and fifth positions in the men’s A and B 100m and 200m races.

James Roark (64.6 secs) and Aiden McClure (59.2 secs) supported well over 400m.

Oliver Lammiman (2 mins 30.9 secs )and Owen Msimango (2 mins 47.6 secs) added value in the 800m, with McClure (5 mins 31.5 secs) leading Msimango in the 1,500m.

In the 3,000m steeplechase, supported by Msimango, Roark finished in 12 mins 11.1 secs.

And in the longest race on the programme, the 5,000m, captain McClure clocked 18 mins 06.6 secs, with Lammiman recording 20 mins 16.2 secs in the B race.

In the 110m hurdles, Roark was second in 24.1 secs and McClure clocked 79.2 secs.

Barnett (70.5 secs) secured good positions in the 400m hurdles.

BADAC representaives were placed in all A and B men’s field event competitions, making a considerable contribution to the club points total.

Roark was third in discus (31.12m), fifth in shot (8.28m) and sixth in hammer (17.60m).

He also won the B pole vault (2.40m).

Barnett was second in pole vault (2.70m) and third in triple jump (9.77m) and also claimed fourth in the B discus (18.64m).

McClure was third in high jump (1.70m) and fourth in long jump (5.09m).

There was excellent support from Lammiman and Ripley across the range of jumping events.

In the women’s section, Clara Dunbavin was fourth in the 100m (14.8 secs), second in long jump (4.07m) and, in her first North of England League experience, won the triple jump (8.97m).

Sophie Reader was fourth in 200m (32.8 secs), second in javelin (21.69m), fourth in hammer (19.38m) and in the same position in discus (18.90m) and shot (6.10m).

Isabelle Whitehead featured in a range of track races, finishing second in the 400m hurdles (85.4 secs) and 100m hurdles (20.8 secs), fifth in the flat 400m (79.7 secs) and seventh over 1,500m (7 mins 48 secs).

Emma Penson amassed points in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m and hammer (12.63m) and discus (10.04m) in support of a splendid overall team effort at Wakefield .