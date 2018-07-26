Gold Tops shine at development meet

Young athletes took the opportunity to celebrate the end of term at the seventh in the series of Tommy Clay Development Track and Field events on Friday evening.

At under 13 level Megan Reid recorded 16.2 secs for second place in the combined under 13 and 15 girls’ 150m and threw the discus 13.60m for third position.

Megan also cleared 7.82m in the under 13 girls’ triple jump to win that event.

In the same age group, Georgia Ward cleared 6.93m in triple jump and recorded 17.2secs in the 70m hurdles.

In the under 11 age group, Eleanor Lyddiatt won both the 150m (22.4) and the 80m (12.0) and made it a hat-trick of victories by winning the long jump with a leap of 3.34m.

Issy Reid won the whizzer throw, recording distance of 15.67m, and clocked 14.2secs in fourth position in the 80m sprint, while Millie Walker came third in both the 80m (13.2) and 150m (24.6). and leapt 3.13m for runners-up spot in long jump.

Ronnie Gray crossed the line second in the 80m, in a time of 12.9secs, and threw the whizzer 10.83m and cleared 2.99m in long jump for two third places in each of those events.

In the under 11 boys’ category, Jack Clark-Atkins won the whizzer with a throw measuring 26.13m and finished second to Henry Carlile (Hinkley Running Club) in both the long jump (3.06m) and 80 metres (13.5).

Bradley Witton cleared 2.71m in long jump, clocked 13.7secs in the 80m sprint, and finished the 150m sprint in 26.5, and Lloyd Thorn achieved a best leap of 2.33m in long jump, recorded a time of 15.0 secs in the 80m sprint and threw 11.47m in the whizzer.

In the under 9 girls’ section, Frankie Walker won the 80m sprint in 14.8secs and made it a treble by winning the 150m (28.8) and clearing 2.31m for another victory in long jump.

Amelia Blaydon was second in long jump with 2.05m and in the same position in both the whizzer (7.97m) and the 80m sprint (15.8).

In her three events, Mia Clark-Atkins was timed at 17.8 secs for 80m, recorded a leap of 1.97m in long jump and won the whizzer event with 8.04m.

Nathan Foulsham picked up two wins - in the under 9 boys’ 80m sprint with a time of 14.9secs and he threw 11.96m for victory in the whizzer.

He also recorded 1.97m in long jump for third place.

William Thomas clocked 16.7secs for third place in the 80 metres and 32.9secs in the 150 metres, claiming second place in long jump with a distance of 2.04m, while Charlie Moon won the long jump with a best leap of 2.27m, recorded 35.7 secs to take third in the 150m and 16.7 in finishing fourth over 80m.

In his three events, Theo Ward leapt 1.82m in long jump, threw the whizzer 8.11m and clocked 20.2 in the 80m sprint.