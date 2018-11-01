Gold Tops showing race improvements

Boston and District Athletic Club hosted the second of this season’s series of Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League matches at Castledyke Equestrian Centre on Sunday.

Runners enjoyed firm underfoot conditions along the tracks around the Gipsey Bridge equestrian site.

Caleb Cope.

Chris Cope made light work of the 1,0160m junior/senior/veteran men’s race.

But for a pause to secure a flapping shoe lace on the second of the four laps, he might have been in a position to apply more pressure on the race winner.

But he finished strongly entering the funnel in second position.

Second counter for the Gold Tops was Aidan McClure, who maintained a consistent pace throughout to claim a valuable 14th place.

Ollie Lammiman closed in to complete the team by crossing the finish line in 50th position to give BADAC a provisional score of 66 points.

In the under 13 girls’ event, Alex Frick relished the 2,540m challenge and produced a good performance to move up from 14th in match one to claim ninth in match two on Sunday.

The under 13 boys’ raced over the same course as the girls and two Boston and District AC representatives made very promising debuts.

Johnny Wilkinson finished in 10th place and Paul Aranin claimed 17th position.

Emma Penson maintained a good pace throughout the 5,820m of the junior/senior/veteran women’s race, running into the finish in an encouraging 36th position.

At the other end of the age range, three young Gold Tops lined up at the start of the 1,420m event for under 11 boys and girls.

In the first race in the series at Woodhall, Jessica Frick was 11th and at Castledyke she ran strongly and advanced to eighth place.

Not far behind was Caleb Cope, who ran a very even pace to finish 10th and, completing the BADAC trio, was Terry Wilkinson in 25th position.

On Saturday morning the second of this season’s junior sportshall athletics events will be held at the B-Hive Indoor Athletics Centre with competitions for under seven, nine, 11, 13 and15 boys and girls.

Registration is from 9.30am with competition starting at 10am.