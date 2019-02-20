Golden generation! Boston swimmers complete fantastic championships with even more medals

Boston Amateur Swimming Club completed the Lincolnshire Championships with another flourish.

The final round at Grantham saw the club claim a further seven gold medals to take their tally to 42.

It was the best haul for the club under coach Ian Wells.

Kieva Clegg was named champion with Rico Bringeman crowned junior champion and clubmate Joseph Vickers the runner-up.

In the 12 years category there was a 1,500m one-two-three for Boston’s Alfie Bisby (gold), Stefano Fiore (silver) and Ryan Norton (bronze).

Weekend highlights included Kieva winning the ladies’s 800m freestyle with 1,500m freestyle wins for Alfie Bisby (12 years), Thomas Bruce (13 years) and Rico Bringeman (14 years).

Lincoln Vulcans topped the table with 46 golds, with Boston second on 42. Other teams were Grantham 34, South Lincs and CLP 26, Louth 20, Skegness 6, Deepings 5, TSA 2.

The Boston medallists were Rico Bringeman (11 golds), Oscar Goldsmith (nine), Kieva Clegg (six), Alfie Bisby (five), Connor Boyfield (five), Joseph Vickers (three) and Stefano Fiore (two).

Swimmers winning one gold at the championships for Boston ASC included youngsters Edvards Millers, Thomas Bruce, Elizabeth Burt, Lola Whitaker, Joel Lewis and Evie Garrard.