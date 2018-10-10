Golden times for award winning young athletes

Boston and District Athletic Club junior members achieved more than 100 gold, silver and bronze English Schools Athletics Association awards during the 2018 Track and Field season.

Thirty of the awards gained by athletes at both primary and secondary school level were the Gold Standard in the ESAA Award Scheme.

Under-11 athlete Eleanor Lyddiatt achieved a total of five gold and one silver award.

With good performances in both the Humberside League and the Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series, Eleanor earned gold for recording 11.6secs for 75 metres, 2.11.7 for 600m, 3.38m in long jump, 21.23m in ball throw and a clearance of 1.93m in standing long jump. Her silver award came in standing triple jump.

Three other under-11 girls each achieved three gold awards - Millie Walker 75metres (11,7). 600m (2.33.3) and standing long jump (1.93m); Ronnie Grey 75metres (12.1), long jump (3,23m) and standing long jump (1,75m); Jessica Frick 600m (2.03.6), long jump (3.28m) and ball throw (25.16m).

There were gold awards for the following under-11 boys: Jack Clark-Atkins 600m (2.18.8), 75m (12.3) and ball throw (33.57m); Joel Blaydon 75m (12.2); Lloyd Thorn 600m (2.28.1); Euan Hourihan 600m (2.21.3); Hayden Quantrill vortex (28.27m).

Three under-13 girls gained gold awards - Rosie Owen shot putt (6.84m); Megan Reid high jump (1.25m); Aurelija Boculyte discus (18.44m).

Under-17 athlete Kian Ripley gained three golds at 100metres (12.0), 200m (26.2) and triple jump (10.29m).

Also at under-17, Lewis Farrell achieved gold over 200m (27.2).

In her first competitive season, the versatile Clara Dunbavin gained a gold at 200m (30.9).

There were also plenty of awards in the youngest age group, with Lea Frick the only under-9 to gain a gold award when her ball throw at The Tommy Clay Development Series event in June went out to a distance of 21.33 metres.

The Boston and District Athletic Club junior competition programme for the winter months consists of a monthly Saturday morning Sportshall Athletics event, alternating with monthly Saturday morning junior cross country races.

Each programme includes events for both boys and girls at under-9, under-11, under-13 and under-15.