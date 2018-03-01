Golf ladies are in the pink after victory

Pam King, Jean Markham and Jo Digby won a 10-hole competition at Boston Golf Club.

The competition was a three-player pink ball stableford, with the person playing the pink ball getting double points, while one other team member also scored.

Pam, Jean and Jo carded with 58 Stableford points.

In second place were Hilary Calvert, Di Lincoln and Barbara Unwin with 46 points.

Pam Hyde and Ruth Simpson played their match against Hilary Calvert and Anne Wallhead in the semi-final of the Winter Knockout.

Pam and Ruth booked their place in the final, and they will meet Lady Captain Janet Read and Ann Gullick in the final stage.

Ann Hodgson and Barbara Unwin played against South Kyme in the Daily Mail Foursomes, beating the South Kyme pair 6&5.

The next match venue is yet to be decided.