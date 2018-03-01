Golfer Coupland’s backing from the USA

Dave Coupland’s upcoming campaign on the PGA EuroPro Tour is becoming news across the Atlantic, after the golfer earned himself some new backers from the USA.

The 31-year-old will once again be selling shares in himself this year, which could see a return for those who take a punt on him.

And interest across the pond has been ramped up following an article about him on golfdigest.com

Journalist Alex Myers wrote about the buzz he got from backing Bostonian Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, last year.

“I’ve got a lot of interest from America now,” Coupland said.

“Some people like to put a bit of money into stocks and shares, or a race horse. This is similar, it’s just a bit of fun.

“Hopefully, there will be a return for everyone as well.”

Coupland will be competing on the EuroPro Tour and aiming for a few appearances on the Challenge Tour.

Shares are up for grabs at £100 each, with additional sponsorship packages available. Businesses and individuals which purchase 10 or more shares could see their name branded on his clothing, golf bag and car.

If Coupland wins then so do his sponsors.

He has pledged to give 30 per cent of his prize money to shareholders, that number rising to 40 per cent if he can sell between 91 and 120 shares.

If he can sell more than 120 shares then he has promised to hand over half his winnings to his backers.

Anyone interested in backing Coupland can contact him at davecouplandgolf@gmail.com or call 07708 222 845.