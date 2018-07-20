Golfer Coupland wins Albrate.com Championship

Dave Coupland clinched his first PGA EuroPro Tour victory of the year this afternoon.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, sunk a birdie on the 18th to pip Joe Dean and Richard Mansell to the Albrate.com Championship by one shot.

Coupland completed the three rounds at Wychwood Park GC on -9, carding 69 on Wednesday, 70 yesterday and 68 today on the par-72 course to collect the £10,000 winners’ cheque.

Boston West’s Billy Spooner finished joint-fifth on -4.

His rounds of 71, 71, 68 were enough for him to pocket £1,625.

Fellow Bostonian Jordan Wrisdale competed, but missed the cut.